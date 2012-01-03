Clear-Com Names Bob Boster as President



Clear-Com, an HME company, has announced the appointment of Bob Boster as the company’s new president. Boster previously held the position of vice president of worldwide sales. He succeeds Matt Danilowicz, who left Clear-Com on Dec. 31, 2011.



Boster will be based in the Clear-Com office in Alameda, Calif., and will report to Mitzi Dominguez, President of HME.



“We are confident that Bob is the right person to lead the Clear-Com business going forward,” said Dominguez. “Bob’s service to Clear-Com has been marked by outstanding sales performance, a proven track record in execution and sound business judgment as an executive. Furthermore, Bob’s solid understanding of our customers, products and markets will make this transition seamless.”



Boster joined Clear-Com in 2006 and previously held positions with ENCO Systems and Orban. He holds a master’s degree from Mills College, and earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of North Carolina.