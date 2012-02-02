Clear-Com Launches Global Rental Group



ALAMEDA, CALIF.: Clear-Com has launched the Clear-Com Global Rental Group. Through a network of experienced rental partners equipped to provide Clear-Com intercom systems for productions of any size, the new service, led by industry veteran Larry Estrin, offers greater flexibility and options for addressing customers’ communications requirements.



The CGRG comprises a select team of trained and experienced rental businesses worldwide. These partners support short-term and rapid installation needs with a full range of advanced wired and wireless production intercoms and technical support. The global network also gives customers local access to the most fitting communications equipment for their specific applications, whether for film and television, live performance, special events or theater.



Estrin will conduct interactive training for CGRG rental partners on spectrum planning and frequency coordination. Additionally, he he will facilitate the collaborative effort of rental partners to supply communications equipment and technical support for large-scale productions, including international sporting events and high-profile live performances.



