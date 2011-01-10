Clear-Com Announces Merger With HME



ClearCom, the Alameda, Calif-.based voice communications company, has announced that effective Jan. 1, 2011, it has merged with HME’s pro audio division. The announcement said that the merger was the direct result of HME’s recent acquisition of Clear-Com.



“With the integration of the HME pro audio division into our organization, Clear-Com is now a much stronger company with more resources and capabilities to offer best-in-class professional audio intercom solutions and exceptional customer service and support,” says Matt Danilowicz, Clear-Com’s president and managing director. “Our parent company, HME, is known for its wireless expertise, customer service and manufacturing excellence; while Clear-Com is legendary for its breadth of party-line, matrix and IP solutions as well as customer focus. As customers continue to demand high quality, reliable intercom products and excellent technical support, we believe combining our strengths will greatly enhance our ability to better serve our customers and the marketplace.”



HME is a provider of technology, with a focus on the pro audio, sports and restaurant sector. It is a privately held company that was founded in 1971.



