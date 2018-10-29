Cisco’s Former Video Division Rebranded as Synamedia

LONDON—Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions (SPVSS) group has been rebranded Synamedia following the completion of its acquisition by equity investment group Permira.

The new company—which Cisco sold to Permira—holds a global portfolio of 590 patents, encompassing Cisco’s Infinite Video Platform, cloud digital video recording, video processing, video security and client software. Synamedia’s global team provides end-to-end video services to customers spanning advisory, delivery, implementation, training, system integration and customer support.

The company boasts a workforce of thousands located primarily in the US, UK, Israel, India, Belgium, China and Canada.

Customers include 200 pay-TV and media customers includes AT&T, Astro, beIN, Bharti Airtel, Charter, China DTH, Comcast, Cox, Disney, Foxtel, Get, Liberty Global, Oi, OSN, Rogers, Sky, Shaw, Tata Sky, Verizon, Viasat and Vodafone.

“While we are in a golden age of TV, our customers face challenges including the rising cost of content, soaring piracy levels, and the impact of large OTT challengers on the market. As an independent entity focused on this sector, we will help our customers optimize their current infrastructure and capitalize on OTT and IP distribution to expand consumer choice and convenience, secure their income and generate new revenue streams,” said Yves Padrines, CEO of Synamedia.

Industry veteran Dave Longaker has been tapped senior vice president and general manager, Americas. Longaker spent two years as Chief Revenue Officer for Rovi/TiVo, where he played a key role in merging TiVo with Rovi.

Permira Funds advisor Dr Abe Peled is chairman of the company.