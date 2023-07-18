Cineverse, Amagi Expand FAST Channel Partnership

LOS ANGELES—Cineverse Corp. has announced today that it is expanding its strategic partnership with Amagi and that it will utilize Amagi CONNECT, a FAST channel marketplace to expand its FAST channel offerings.

As part of this partnership, Amagi will provide its portfolio of hundreds of FAST channels to the flagship Cineverse streaming service as well as add Cineverse's portfolio of streaming channels to the Amagi CONNECT marketplace.

The partnership aims to bring more third-party content to Cineverse and expand Cineverse's reach internationally by allowing more streaming platforms the ability to discover the large breadth of streaming content Cineverse offers, the companies said.

The companies said that Amagi CONNECT has already become the preferred choice for many FAST platforms, including LG Channels, Plex, TCL, VIDAA Free, Rakuten TV, Xiaomi, Redbox, Canela, Netgem, and others as they seek to offer their viewers the highest quality content available in global markets.

"Cineverse's existing presence as a Top 10 provider of AVOD catalog will be further bolstered by this partnership, positioning us as a major player in the $18 Billion FAST space," said Erick Opeka, president & chief strategy officer of Cineverse. "Additionally, it establishes Cineverse as a top competitor in the rapidly expanding high-growth arena of streaming offerings."

"Expanding our relationship to leverage Amagi CONNECT is an important step in our plans to expand the availability of channels on Cineverse while also fast-tracking our ability to establish a FAST business internationally," added Tony Huidor, chief operating officer & chief technology officer at Cineverse. "Amagi's marketplace and industry-leading reach will allow us to expand our growing FAST markets outside of the U.S. This will aid easy discoverability of Cineverse's FAST channels by Connected TV manufacturers, virtual MVPDs and many emerging international OTT platforms seeking access to quality streaming content while allowing both sides of the ecosystem to rapidly launch new FAST channels across new territories easily. Furthermore, we aim to enhance and refresh Cineverse's FAST channels on a regular basis through strategic content acquisitions that cater to diverse audiences and drive viewership on a global scale."

Streaming linear channels from Cineverse, include Cineverse, AsianCrush, The Bob Ross Channel, RetroCrush, Comedy Dynamics, Midnight Pulp, Crime Hunters, The Dove Channel, Fandor and Screambox TV and many more. These channels are available now on the Amagi CONNECT marketplace for platforms to add to their line-ups.