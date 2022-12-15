Cinegy Unveils Route v22.10

MUNICH, Germany—Cinegy has introduced Cinegy Route v22.10 designed to manage media workflows in IP-based infrastructures by providing a centralized director for high volumes of content streams.

The new release offers functional and user-experience enhancements. The company has moved the code base for the latest version to a 64-bit architecture and makes greater use of GPUs in client workstations.

Developed in response to user feedback, Cinegy Route v22.10 also offers stream improvements, including support for encrypted Secure, Reliable Transport (SRT) sources and the ability to play back live HEVC streams in the Cinegy Route preview player, giving any workstation confidence monitoring of any stream under its control. It also provides comprehensive support for secondary events, allowing them to be clean switched in the Cinegy Event Manager under the control of Cinegy Route, the company said.

The company also has transformed the user interface with high DPI mode for Ultra HD screens, which makes fine detail comfortable to view. UX improvements include more logical menu structures, “always on top” mode for the Cinegy Route Browser and new functionality like a mute button in the player view and a double click to open or collapse player windows, it said.

“Our users are building ever more extensive workflows in their IP networks, with large numbers of sources and destinations, transcoding and processing, audio shuffling and mixing and much more. They need a simple, intuitive way to keep track of everything, and with this new version of Cinegy Route, they have all the functionality they need on their workstations in a form which is completely intuitive to use,” said company CEO Daniella Wegner.

Existing license holders may download and use the latest version under their existing user licenses.