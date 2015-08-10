ChyronHego Acquires VidiGo

MELVILLE, N.Y. – ChyronHego has announced that it has acquired the Amsterdam-based VidiGo. The Dutch company provides tools for the creation and management of broadcast-quality video content. VidiGo products focus on usability and automation to minimize the need for specialized technical staff and are able to integrate with third party equipment.

“The broadcast industry is currently quite fragmented and is primed for consolidation, with a key driver being the migration to all-IT, software-based production environments,” said Johan Apel, president and CEO, ChyronHego. “With our recent acquisition by Vector Capital, ChyronHego is well-equipped to take a lead role in that consolidation and the industry’s IT transformation.”

ChyronHego is a developer of broadcast graphics creation, playout, and real-time data visualization products for live television, news and sports production. The company is based in Melville, N.Y.