Chyron Releases Paint 9.0

Paint 9 offers greater efficiency and ease of use with a redesigned UI, automated player tracking, and automated content creation tools.

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Chyron has announced a major new release of Paint 9, the company's popular sports-agnostic, illustrated replay-and-analytical commentary software that leverages XML data.

The Paint 9 release offers greater efficiency and ease of use with a newly redesigned user interface (UI), automated player tracking, and automated content creation tools, the company said.

Those improvements will empower commentators to present fans with richer visuals and deeper analysis more quickly and easily, the company added.

"In addition to the significant benefits offered by Paint 9 today, this iteration provides a firm foundation for future integration with industry-leading video and tracking technologies," said Marek Fort, chief technology architect at Chyron.

For telestration, updates to Paint with version 9 bring added speed to the creation of high-quality visuals, giving users the ability to offer fans a winning, near-live experience. Additionally, Paint's state-of-the-art visualization and newly redesigned formation tool give commentators and analysts the power to illustrate and enrich stories beyond the replay, with virtual lineups and plays, Chyron explained.

The newly redesigned UI has a more polished look and feel and individual tools within the software have likewise been updated with an aesthetic that invites and facilitates user interaction.

Chyron also noted that seasoned users of Paint will appreciate the newly enhanced timeline with greater control over adding, selecting, deleting, and rendering priority of tracks in the timeline, as well as snap-to-playhead to set in and out points.

"The rich feature set of Paint 9 is exciting because sports fans expect compelling, engaging information in real time,” said Mathieu Yerle, senior vice president of strategy and product at Chyron. “Paint 9 really delivers with more video content, more storytelling, and more data, allowing commentators to craft stories around games, teams, and even individual players. They will have everything they need to take analysis and storytelling to the next level. Our goal is to give sports commentators — at any level and for any sport — the freedom to tell any story they wish, without limitations."