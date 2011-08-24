Chyron Expands Latin American Market Presence



MELVILLE, N.Y.: Chyron announced the appointment of Aldo Campisi as vice president of Latin American sales. Campisi will work closely with Juan Gonzalez, Chyron’s regional sales manager for Latin America, to further expand the company’s sales and marketing initiatives within this region. Together, these positions provide support to existing and potential customers in designing, implementing, and fully leveraging Chyron graphics system installations.



A native speaker of Spanish and Portuguese, Campisi has more than 17 years of business development experience in the broadcast production market. He joined Chyron in 2006 as a product manager for the company's Lyric PRO software before moving into an international sales and marketing role. Prior to joining Chyron, Campisi was a senior graphics specialist at Vizrt, where he was responsible for creative, graphical, and visual effects during live broadcasts as well as data interfacing of electoral streams, sports scores and results, and newsroom feeds. Previously, Campisi worked at Pinnacle Systems, Global as a senior product specialist.



