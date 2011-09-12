Chyron and AP ENPS Announce Integrated Graphics Solution for Web and Mobile



MELVILLE, N.Y.: Chyron and ENPS announced a new partnership through which Chyron’s Camio asset management server and Axis World Graphics products now seamlessly integrate with ENPS workflows for Web and mobile output.



Broadcast graphics can be reused online by simply dragging the graphic from an ENPS broadcast script and dropping into an ENPS web story. The tools work equally as well to integrate graphics created specifically for web and mobile stories into a broadcast script. Users can drag and drop from Chyron into an ENPS broadcast story; no other user action is required.



Chyron works with ENPS through the MOS protocol to route the Chyron graphics seamlessly to online distribution channels.



