Christian Television Network installs PlayBox Technology

PlayBox Technology has supplied and installed new playout systems for three Christian Television Network stations in the USA. This was delivered as a turnkey project that also included on-site training.

Two of the new playout channels are running at CTN’s stations WRXY in Fort Myers, FL, and WHTN in Nashville, TN. A further new system is located at CTN’s corporate headquarters at Clearwater, FL. Here, installed in the new HD master control room, the PlayBox Technology equipment replaces the old SD system, running two television channels as well as controlling a Utah Scientific 64 x 64 router.

The PlayBox Technology systems include AirBox playout and automation channels, TitleBox on-air graphics and TitleBox Prep, NAS storage, SafeBox content management, CaptureBox ingest, QCBox quality control, ListBox off-line offline scheduler and list editor.

For 33 years, CTN has been a major producer of Christian television programming extending to millions of homes all over North America, Hawaii, into parts of Mexico, Central and South America, Europe and the islands of the Caribbean. Christian television has 15 television channels and three satellite networks.