Chris Willis Appointed as Clear-Com’s VP of Sales

ALAMEDA, CALIF.—Clear-Com is bringing on Chris Willis as its new vice president of sales, according to a new press release. Willis will lead Clear-Com’s global sales organization and drive revenue growth within all of Clear-Com’s markets. The company also announced that he will serve as a member of the Clear-Com senior leadership team, which dictates the strategic direction of the company.

Chris Willis

Willis was the group sales and marketing director at Trilogy Communications. Upon Clear-Com’s acquisition of Trilogy, Willis handled Trilogy and Clear-Com’s solution sales for the military aerospace and government market for EMEA and Asia Pacific, and also worked with product management on Trilogy’s MAG line. Previous positions included stops at L-3 Communications and VIT Security Group.

Willis is based in the U.K. and will report to Clear-Com’s President, Bob Boster.