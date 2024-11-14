Chicago Sports Network To Launch DTC Service on Nov. 15

CHICAGO—Chicago Sports Network (CHSN), which televises games and content from the Chicago Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox, said it will roll out its its new subscription streaming service for fans on Friday (Nov. 15).

The service will let fans stream games involving the three teams on the CHSN app (available on iOS and Android) or on any web browser.

The offering will include a CHSN Live Game Center that will offer:

Live streams of Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox games

Real-time game coverage with in-game highlights

Pregame and postgame coverage, including interviews with athletes and coaches

Subscription packages will start at $19.99 per month for one team or $29.99 per month for full access to all three teams’ live games. Fans can enjoy a free 7-day trial of a package of their choice. The streams can also be cast from the web or the app to larger screens, including the TV.

“We are excited to offer Chicago sports fans a one-of-a-kind digital product enabling immediate access to live games and a complement of personalized, on-demand content,” CHSN President Jason Coyle said. “Today’s announcement is the next step in our long-term commitment to Chicago sports fans everywhere and is another new and compelling way for us to serve and connect with them.”

Subscribers of the full access package will also get access to CHSN’s programming slate, which includes “The Chicago Lead,” “The Big College Football Show,” “The Big Pro Football Show presented by the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Chevy Dealers,” and a simulcast of WSCR radio’s “Mully and Haugh” morning show.

CHSN partnered with ViewLift, an over-the-top technology vendor that has created DTC streaming platforms for sports and entertainment clients. ViewLift’s roster includes the Altitude+ streaming service in Denver; Monumental Sports Network in Washington; the NHL and individual teams; as well as the NBA, NBCUniversal, LIV Golf, Tegna and others.

Authentication via eligible TV providers will be made available in the coming weeks, followed by access to the games via connected TV applications such as Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.

To purchase the new streaming service, fans can visit CHSN.com or download the app in the iOS App Store or Google Play.