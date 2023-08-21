Vegas Golden Knights Inks Streaming Deal with ViewLift

LAS VEGAS and NEW YORK—Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights has announced an multi-year agreement with sports streaming provider ViewLift to stream all locally-broadcast Vegas Golden Knights games live on major devices, reaching NHL fans in Nevada and surrounding states in the team's territory.

The Golden Knights will use ViewLift's end-to-end platform to simplify content streaming and production workflows, the companies said.

The service will launch in time for the opening of the new season on September 24, with new features being announced in the coming weeks, the NHL team said.

The Vegas Golden Knights noted that the new deal complements the team's previously-announced agreement with Scripps Sports to produce the games and distribute them via their local station KMCC-TV over-the-air, on pay TV and on connected TV platforms.

ViewLift is an existing NHL streaming provider for such teams as the Washington Capitals.

As part of the agreement, ViewLift will create Golden Knights-branded properties on the web, iOS and Android devices, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Vizio and Xbox, featuring live games and companion content.

"Our alliance with ViewLift and Scripps Sports enables our fans throughout the region to enjoy the action on whatever device they choose and from wherever they are," said Vegas Golden Knights team president and CEO, Kerry Bubolz. "We will give our fans every possible option to interact with the team and watch hockey live and on demand. It's essential that our TV and digital services reflect our Stanley Cup winning on-ice performance, and I know that with Scripps Sports and ViewLift we will achieve this."

"We are honored to be the reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights' digital partner, and to work with the team and Scripps Sports to bring the action to all local VGK fans," said ViewLift CEO Rick Allen. "Our expertise delivering live sports across the OTT device world – including for the NHL and its teams – will ensure the best streaming experience for those fans, watching at home or on the go."

As part of the agreement, ViewLift's integrated marketing services will also be used to help the Knights to engage fans more deeply, and the team will use ViewLift's monetization tools to boost revenue.

The NHL team said that ViewLift's experience bringing live sports to the market in days, not months; clients' capabilities to make changes on the fly without further software development or have ViewLift fully customize a service; and the platform's presentation of all key business metrics in real-time across every OTT device, were key factors in the decision to select ViewLift.

Evolution Media Capital (EMC) served as an advisor to the Golden Knights on the Scripps Sports and ViewLift distribution deals.