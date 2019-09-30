Charter’s Tom Adams Elected Chair of SCTE-ISBE Board

NEW ORLEANS—The board for the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers and the International Society of Broadband Experts has elected its officers for the 2019 - 2020 term, with Tom Adams, executive vice president, field operations, for Charter Communications, being elected as the board’s chairman. The elections were conducted during a meeting in conjunction with the SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2019.

Tom Adams

Adams most recently served as the SCTE-ISBE board’s vice chairman. He also is on the SCTE-ISBE Learning & Development Committee and is co-chair of the Cable-Tec Expo Program Committee.

In addition to Adams, the board’s executive committee will be rounded out by Kevin Hart, executive vice president and chief product and technology officer for Cox Communications, as vice chairman. Meena Soleiman, vice president, finance and business operations, for Comcast and Steve Williams, vice president, DOCSIS Network Operations, at Charter, will remain in their board positions of treasurer and secretary, respectively. Bill Warga, vice president of technology at Liberty Global will now serve as past chair after being the board chair for the last two years.

“The guidance and support we’ve received from Bill Warga and Tom Adams over the past two years has been instrumental in positioning SCTE-ISBE and Cable-Tec Expo for the 10G future,” said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE-ISBE. “We’re incredibly grateful to Bill for his help, and look forward to his continued insights as we work with Tom, Kevin and the rest of the board to build our portfolio of educational, standards and innovation resources for the benefit of the industry.”