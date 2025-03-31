Charter’s Spectrum Adds AMC+ to Spectrum TV Select

STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK—Charter’s Spectrum pay TV operations are continuing its previously announced strategy of adding more streaming services to its programming packages with the news that Spectrum TV Select customers now have access to ad-supported AMC+, AMC Networks' streaming service, at no extra cost to customers.

The service normally retails for $6.99 per month. The addition was made possible by a programming distribution deal with AMC announced last Sept. It builds on recent streaming additions, including last week's announcement adding Peacock to the package.

"Offering AMC+ as part of Spectrum TV Select is part of our overall customer-first philosophy to provide customers with flexibility and choice to watch what they want, when and on what platform at the most competitive price," said Tom Montemagno, executive vice president, programming acquisition for Spectrum. "As we continue adding streaming services to our video packages, we are providing approximately $80 in retail app value and a convenient way to watch it all in one place, including the Xumo Stream Box. Our continued partnership with AMC allows us to not only simplify but enhance the viewing experience for our mutual customers."

AMC+ offers an extensive array of premium content from AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and the targeted streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited. The service provides same-day access to all original AMC series, plus streaming-only exclusives like the new Lianne Moriarty adaptation "The Last Anniversary" and new movies premiering every Friday.

"Core to our strategy is working with partners to make our popular and critically acclaimed content available to viewers wherever and however they want to consume it, and this collaboration with Spectrum is a perfect example of how to meet viewers where they are with the shows and films they love," said Kim Kelleher, chief commercial officer of AMC Networks. "AMC+ is the home of premium original storytelling for adults, including our biggest franchises, iconic library titles like 'Mad Men,' the best in horror and independent film and other favorites. We are thrilled to expand the universe of viewers who have access to this premium service by including it in Spectrum TV Select packages at no additional cost to the customer through this forward-looking agreement."

Spectrum customers who had subscribed to Ad-Free AMC+, which retails for $9.99/month, and who have TV Select will see a $7 discount on their next bill, representing the monthly price for Ad-Supported AMC+ that is now included with Spectrum TV Select.

Along with AMC+, Spectrum TV Select customers can use the Xumo Stream Box to immediately begin streaming ad-supported Max, Disney+, ESPN+, Paramount+, Peacock, ViX and Tennis Channel, with more streaming services to be included later this year. Customers can learn more and activate their AMC+ subscription at www.spectrum.com/getapp .