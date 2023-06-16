Charter Awards $400K in Scholarships to Underrepresented Students

STAMFORD, Conn.—Charter Communications has awarded $400,000 in scholarships to the 2023 class of Spectrum Scholars, the company’s annual college scholarship program for underrepresented students with financial need.

Each of the 20 students in this year’s class will receive a $20,000 scholarship, be assigned a Charter mentor and have the opportunity to pursue an internship at one of the company’s corporate offices in Stamford, Charlotte, St. Louis or Denver.

“We look forward to welcoming the outstanding students selected to participate in this year’s Spectrum Scholars program,” said Paul Marchand, the company’s executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “As we continue to make meaningful investments to build a highly skilled and diverse talent pipeline, Spectrum Scholars directly supports the next generation of leaders through financial assistance, as well as invaluable mentorship, hands-on learning and networking opportunities.”

Launched in 2020, Spectrum Scholars is a two-year program designed to introduce students to career paths that match their interests and provide them with real-world experience in a corporate environment, Charter said.

In addition to awarding scholarship funds to be used over the course of their junior and senior years, the Scholars receive mentorship and skills training, with the potential for full-time employment with Charter post-graduation.

The opportunity for employment with Charter is one of the key advantages afforded to Scholars. Mariel Segovia, a participant in the 2020 class of Spectrum Scholars , accepted a full-time position as a network engineer with Spectrum Enterprise’s Data Integrity team in Austin upon completion of the program and internships with Charter’s Community Impact department in 2021 and the Data Integrity Team within Enterprise Service Engineering in 2022.

The 2023 class of Spectrum Scholars is comprised of 20 finalists representing 13 schools across eight states and a variety of academic majors.