FCC Plans to Open Up More than 20,000 Megahertz in Satellite Spectrum

WASHINGTON—During the May 22 Open Meeting, the Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously to start a process that could unlock more than 20,000 megahertz of spectrum for high-speed internet delivered from space.

That amount is more than the sum total of all spectrum available for satellite broadband today, the agency reported.

The agency reported that the vote is part of its Final Frontiers agenda to "secure U.S. leadership in space and supercharge the possibilities of satellite broadband."

The decision comes as the FCC is investigating whether to reclaim some satellite spectrum from Echostar’s Dish . Recently, the Space Bureau established SB Docket No. 25-173 to seek comment on EchoStar’s use of the 2,000-2,020 MHz (Earth-to-space) and 2,180-2,200 MHz (space-to-Earth) (2 GHz bands) for mobile-satellite service (MSS).

EchoStar has also come under fire from Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which filed a letter with the FCC saying “Commission must swiftly recognize that Dish has left this valuable mid-band spectrum chronically underused and take steps to welcome new satellite entrants who will finally put this spectrum to use to serve the American people.”

In the new Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to open up 20,000 megahertz of spectrum, the Commission is seeking public comment on expanding satellite connectivity across four spectrum bands: 12.7-13.25 GHz, 42.0-42.5 GHz, 51.4-52.4 GHz, and the so-called “W-band” at 92.0-94.0 GHz, 94.1-100 GHz, 102.0-109.5 GHz, and 111.8-114.25 GHz.

The FCC said that “these underused bands—located in “spectrum neighborhoods” ideal for satellite broadband—are prime candidates for modernization. For many years, outdated regulations restricted satellite operations in the 12.7 GHz band. The 42 GHz band is one of the rare bands that still remains greenfield. The 52 GHz band has no licensed commercial users. And the W-band presents exciting opportunities for gigabit capacity over a massive, but mostly empty, swath of spectrum long considered outside the practical realm of physics.”

“The Commission intends to make good on its years-long efforts to unleash these bands for next-generation services,” the FCC reported. “The 12.7 and 42 GHz bands, which the Commission previously considered for terrestrial use, are adjacent to workhorse satellite frequencies in the Ku- and V- bands. Meanwhile, there has been growing and intense support to open up the 52 GHz band domestically after international decisions at WRC-19. And by seeking comment on the W-band, the Commission continues recent initiatives to push the limits of high-band spectrum and provide a “first-mover advantage” for U.S.-licensed operators.”

The action by the Commission of May 22, 2025 of a “Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FCC 25-29)” was approved by chairman Brendan Carr and commissioners Geoffrey Starks, Nathan Simington, and Anna Gomez in an unanimous vote.