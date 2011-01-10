CES: Preliminary Numbers Indicate 140,000 Attended



LAS VEGAS: Flackage from the Consumer Electronics Association: More than 2,700 technology companies attended the 2011 Consumer Electronics Show, which wound up yesterday. The even drew a record 30,000 international attendees and 22 CEOs participating in keynotes.



Preliminary attendance figures indicate more than 140,000 people went to the show, including 80 international delegations. The Consumer Electronics Association, which throws the bash, conducts an independent audit of attendance at the International CES and final verified figures will be available in the spring.



Major technology trends emerged from the CES show floor including the launch of more than 80 computer tablets, wireless 4G LTE, connected TV technologies, smart appliances (for the first time in show history), and electric vehicles. Ford’s Alan Mulally unveiled the company’s first electric car at the 2011 International CES with its Ford Focus Electric. (The CEA’s press release said nothing of Mobile DTV, which was the big buzz in the broadcast industry. CEA chief Gary Shapiro raised hackles with the broadcast lobby chief, Gordon Smith, when he said broadcasters oughta hand over their spectrum for new broadband gizmos.)



CEA continued... The 2011 CES brought top CEOs to the CES stage including Microsoft’s Steve Ballmer, Verizon’s Ivan Seidenberg, Audi’s Rupert Stadler, Samsung’s Boo-Keun Yoon, Ford’s Alan Mulally, Netflix’s Reed Hastings, Cisco’s John Chambers, Xerox’s Ursula Burns and GE’s Jeffrey Immelt. These executives were joined onstage by leaders spanning various industries including Comcast’s Brian Roberts, Time Warner Cable’s Glenn Britt, Dreamworks Animation’s Jeffrey Katzenberg and Hulu’s Jason Kilar. The 2011 International CES conference program consisted of 250 sessions featuring 900 speakers.



And this... The 2011 CES created phenomenal buzz in the social media world with more than 158,000 CES-related tweets since Monday, Jan. 3, and more than 11,000 page views on CEA’s Digital Dialogue blog.



-- Television Broadcast



