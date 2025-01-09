CES: Advanced HDR by Technicolor Makes Strides in 2025

LAS VEGAS—Advanced HDR by Technicolor has made a series of announcements at CES here demonstrating support for its high dynamic range solutions ranging from consumer televisions and receiver devices to broadcasters and streaming services.

Gray Media is among a growing list of ATSC 3.0 broadcasters to support Advanced HDR by Technicolor, it said.

In one CES press announcement, Advanced HDR by Technicolor said: “The growing availability of devices that support the new standard helps explain why a growing number of broadcasters offering NextGen TV broadcasts—such as Gray Media—are supporting Advanced HDR by Technicolor.” Other broadcasters supporting it include Capitol Broadcasting, PBS and Sinclair.

“Advanced HDR by Technicolor provides broadcasters with a powerful solution to enhance the viewing experience,” said Rob Folliard, senior vice president of government relations and distribution at Gray Media.

“It offers the flexibility to deliver exceptional HDR content while ensuring compatibility for viewers with SDR TVs. This capability reflects our commitment to delivering the highest-quality digital entertainment experiences.”

Advanced HDR by Technicolor also said at CES that it is collaborating with global streaming media company Plex to enhance the visual quality of ad-supported video-on-demand (VOD) services.

New NextGen TV models from both Hisense and RCA as well as a new Atlanta Direct To Home (ADTH) 3.0 receiver running software from Tolka that support Advanced HDR by Technicolor were also unveiled at the show.

Advanced HDR by Technicolor was collaboratively developed by InterDigital, Philips and Technicolor.

More information is available on the Advanced HDR by Technicolor website.