Plex Launched 92 More FAST Channels Worldwide in July

CAMPBELL, Calif.—Global streaming media company Plex is reporting that it launched 92 more free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels worldwide in July. The new channels were launched in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Spain, Brazil, France, and Germany.

The new launches mean that in the first seven months of 2024, Plex has launched more than 300 channels, and that it now has over 800 free channels streamed in the U.S. and nearly 1,200 channels worldwide, available in over 195 countries.

Among the new popular single-series channels available for free 24/7 are Weeds, Designated Survivor, Nash Bridges, Prime Suspect, and major networks such as CW Gold and CW Forever. For Brazil, Spain, and LatAm, Plex launched over ten channels each last month.

In the first half of this year, Plex also reported that it expanded its U.S. and international Sports channel offering, including FIFA+, the NFL Channel, MLB, T2, Cricket Gold, The World Poker Tour, CBS Sports HQ, Golazo, BeIN Australia, B/R Sports Network, and more.

Today, Plex combines free TV with ad-supported video on demand (“AVOD”) to reach more than 23 million monthly active users globally. Plex has the industry's most widely available ad-supported video-on-demand and live TV offerings in over 195 countries.