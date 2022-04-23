Atlanta DTH, Tolka Partner to Develop Products for ATSC 3.0

LAS VEGAS—Atlanta DTH, a leading developer of cable, satellite, terrestrial and IP media related applications, will debut two major additions to its product range on Booth W7903 at the 2022 NAB Show, April 23-27, in Las Vegas.

Developed in partnership with Tolka, a globally active specialist in broadcast media software, the new ATSC 3.0 Gateway TV receiver and DGI-NexGen-Solo ultra-compact USB-powered plug-in ATSC 3.0 digital TV receiver offer TV audiences access to the advanced transmission standard on compatible home or mobile display devices.

The ATSC 3.0 Gateway TV Receiver allows ATSC-standard free-to-air television programs to be viewed on any IP-compatible TV receiver or portable device. Designed to fit beneath or alongside a home TV display panel, the ATSC 3.0 Gateway comes with a control app which provides on-screen access to a wide range of features. TV channels can be selected via a grid-style electronic program guide and watched live, paused for up to 60 minutes or rewound for up to 5 minutes. Closed caption subtitles can be activated to support viewers with impaired hearing. Dual tuners plus a built-in Wi-Fi 5 transmitter enable simultaneous viewing of the preselected channel or a second channel on mobile computers, electronic notepads or smartphones.

Designed for connection to Android TV, Android set-top-boxes, and Windows and Linux operating systems, the ADTH DGI-NexGen-Solo is a USB 2.0 plug-in ultra-compact digital terrestrial television tuner which provides full access to all locally receivable free-to-air channels. It is fully ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 compatible and has a form factor of only 93 x 27 x 12 mm. Power is sourced directly from the USB port. Antenna connection is via an integral screw-thread coax input. Included software enables the plug-in to turn a computer or Android device into a gateway to platforms such as iOS and Roku. It also offers compatibility with third-party streaming media services including Plex.