WRAZ Raleigh Adopts Advanced HDR by Technicolor for ATSC 3.0 Transmission

RALEIGH, N.C.—WRAZ, the Capitol Broadcasting-owned Fox affiliate here, is transmitting content in high dynamic range (HDR) to ATSC 3.0 viewers using Advanced HDR by Technicolor.

The broadcaster selected Advanced HDR by Technicolor because it provides excellent visual quality, a simplified workflow and improved bandwidth efficiency, the company said.

“Capitol Broadcasting’s team explored the potential of Advanced HDR by Technicolor [specifically SL-HDR1] to create high-quality visual content while leveraging the single layer solution to drive data rate savings,” Valérie Allie, InterDigital’s video solutions group director, said. “Bandwidth optimization is vital for television operators like Capitol Broadcasting. Advanced HDR by Technicolor enables stations to expand their offerings, improve resolution, and enhance overall video quality while delivering additional channels within the same spectrum.”

After conducting live tests on WRAZ, Capitol Broadcasting's engineering team saw improvements from the capabilities provided by the Advanced HDR by Technicolor solution, it said.

The impact Advanced HDR by Technicolor can have on workflow convergence for broadcast operations is also significant. “This technology allows Capitol Broadcasting to explore multiple distribution scenarios without adding operational complexity while keeping technical infrastructures agile,” added Allie.

Interdigital, Philips and Technicolor collaborated on the development of Advanced HDR by Technicolor.

More information is available on the Advanced HDR by Technicolor website.