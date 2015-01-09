CES 2015: JVC Rolls Out 4K Streaming Cameras

LAS VEGAS and WAYNE, N.J.—JVC demonstrated the GY-LS300 and GY-HM200, two of its new 4K camcorders, in the JVCKenwood booth at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.



The GY-LS300 offers a variety of native recording formats including 4K ultra HD, full HD with 4:2:2 sampling, SD, and Web-friendly proxy formats to non-proprietary SDHC and SDXC media cards. It features JVC’s 4K Super 35mm CMOS sensor combined with an industry standard micro four-thirds lens mount. JVC’s Variable Scan Mapping technology maintains the native angle of view for a variety of lenses, including Super35, MFT, and Super16. As a result, JVC said, lens options for the camera are almost limitless.



The GY-HM200 delivers 4K ultra HD or 4:2:2 full HD at 50Mbps, and SD imagery with a 1/2.3-inch BSI CMOS chip. Its built-in 12x zoom lens with optical image stabilizer also offers 24x dynamic zoom in HD mode.



Both the GY-HM200 and GY-LS300 include a built-in HD streaming engine with Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity for live HD transmission directly to hardware decoders, Ustream, Wowza Streaming Engine, and the ProHD Broadcaster server powered by Zixi. With support for several streaming protocols including RTMP, the cameras can stream instantly to Ustream or other destinations while simultaneously recording to SDHC/SDXC media cards. Zixi’s Advanced Streaming Technology provides content-aware error correction and bandwidth shaping, while JVC’s Streamconfidence delivers real-time feedback of LTE and streaming status in the viewfinder.



The camcorders also feature a 3.5-inch LCD display and 1.56 megapixel color viewfinder, dual XLR audio inputs that are mic/line switchable and feature built-in phantom power, an integrated handle with hot shoe and dedicated microphone mount, and SDI and HDMI video outputs. The GY-HM200 has an MSRP of $2,995 and will be available in February, while the GY-LS300 has an MSRP of $4,450 and will be available in March.

