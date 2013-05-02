Cerquone Named VP of Major Accounts for Quantel

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Quantel has appointed John Cerquone as its new vice president of major accounts in the United States.



Based in Manhattan, he will be responsible for Quantel’s sales to the four major television networks and other large accounts.



Cerquone joins Quantel from Harris Corporation, where he held the position of regional sales manager for New York and New England. Cerquone also previously held senior positions with Miranda Technologies, Sony Electronics and Avid Technology.



