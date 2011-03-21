Cel-Soft collaborates with Leader for 3-D analyzer

At the 2011 NAB Show, Cel-Soft will introduce the latest version of its Cel-Scope3D stereoscopic analyzer, resulting from a partnership with Leader Instruments. The new unit offers a faster and more powerful upgrade of the system, including a portable version running a laptop.

A new automatic depth budget and depth plot logging feature allows automatic QC for 3-D, particularly for post production. This replaces the labor-intensive process of manual assessment by looking for alignment errors and depth budget excursions that are visually objectionable.

George Gonos, Leader USA vice president of sales and marketing, said the Cel-Scope3D is a natural complement to the Leader range of test and measurement, encoding and video display products. It provides all the information essential to a stereographer prior to and during the actual shoot as well as during the editing and QC process. He said Leader would offer both the turnkey and software-only versions of the Cel-Scope3D to the U.S. market.

Cel-Scope3D is designed for use on-set with live inputs as well as for checking 3-D media files during post production. Available as a complete system or as Microsoft Windows-compatible software, it allows stereoscopic camera alignment to be performed quickly and confidently, ensuring 3-D is accurate from the moment of capture. Footage and edits in a wide range of file formats can be viewed and assessed in real time. Disparities are analyzed and displayed as clear and intelligible graphics on 2-D or 3-D monitors. And, anaglyph display, touch-screen control and auto-alarm are all supported.

The new logging option charts against time code the maximum and minimum depth values employed, together with the range in use. Measurements can be viewed either in percentage of screen width or in horizontal pixels, and a cursor can be placed on any object of interest or point of attention for an instant measurement of that spot's disparity and depth. The display chart can be shared electronically or on paper with other members of the production team.

Cel-Scope3D displays can be scaled and arranged as six or eight windows on one or two PC monitors and on a 3-D monitor. Left and right channels can be viewed simultaneously together with actual depth dynamics. Each display window can be set to show waveform, vector scope and histogram graphics as well as differences in video parameters between each channel. Geometry issues can be identified easily using built-in real-time image manipulation. Quality-control tests can be performed on live stereoscopic video sources in any SD, HD or 2K format from industry-standard capture cards, FireWire inputs for file playback.

See Cel-Soft at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C7833.