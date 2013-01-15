CEI Hosts D.C. Area Technology ‘Open House’

CEI event visitors got a close-up look at PlayBox and other technologies.



NEWINGTON, VA.–Communications Engineering, Inc., a Washington, D.C.-area systems integration firm and equipment reseller hosted an “open house/hands-on demo” day on Jan. 10. The event was designed to familiarize clients and potential clients with the firm’s capabilities, and also allow them to experience on a one-on-one basis new technologies being offered by three companies, LiveU, Hybrid and PlayBox.



“The majority of our visitors today are following-up from their visit to the CEI booth at the December Government Video Expo,” said Phil Whitebloom, CEI’s vice president of sales and marketing. “It’s directed at customers who want more information about some of the products we deal with. We had hundreds of people stop by our booth then—many of the people in attendance today represent those that showed an interest in learning more. This event allows them to discuss their requirements in a more relaxed atmosphere.”



Whitebloom estimated that the “open house” event attracted upwards of 50 people, with about 60 percent from government and military video operations and 40 percent being independent producers, educators and personnel representing houses of worship.



Phil Whitebloom “Hybrid was not a participant in our booth at GV Expo; however, there has been a strong demand from our customers to learn more about their products and that’s why they are one of the three highlighted technologies at this event,” said Whitebloom. “Their virtual studio technology is very feature-rich and is available at a very competitive price. They have a great demo illustrating how well it works right out of the box.”



PlayBox and their “channel in a box” system demo was located adjacent to the Hybrid exhibit and attracted its own share of attention at the event. Next door was LiveU and an on-going demonstration of remote video linkage via bonded 3G/4G cellular connectivity.



“This is our first time at CEI,” said Dave Russin, LiveU’s director of federal and channel sales. “We’re seeing a very good cross-section of potential users from city and federal government operations, as well as educators and independent cameramen. Turnout at today’s show has been very good, better than a lot of trade shows I’ve done.



The “open house” also featured tours of the CEI facility conducted by Whitebloom, with a “behind-the-scenes" look at on-going integration projects in the operation’s large assembly area.



