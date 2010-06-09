CEA Line Shows to Show Live 3D World Cup Coverage



Attendees to this year’s CEA Line Shows will be treated to a live broadcast of FIFA World Cup games shown in 3D.



The mid-year CE industry event, happening June 22 – 23 in New York, will feature conferences and product showcases.



Sony is producing the live 3D feeds using their professional broadcast technology. Games will include Nigeria vs. South Korea on the 22nd and Ghana vs. Germany on the 23rd.



More information can be found at the CEA Line Show's website.



