CEA Issues Call for Entries for Innovations 2013 Design and Engineering Awards

ARGLINGTON, VA.: The Consumer Electronics Association announced that entries for the International CES Innovations 2013 Design and Engineering Awards will be accepted now through Sept.14. The 2013 Best of Innovations Honorees will be announced Nov. 12, at CEA’s New York Press Preview and showcased at the 2013 International CES. CES is scheduled Jan. 8-11, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The annual competition honors outstanding design and engineering across 29 consumer electronics categories. Two new product categories were added to the 2013 awards program: Tech for a Better World and Accessible and Universal Design Technologies. Tech for a Better World recognizes technologies that share a common goal and the ability to impact the world in a positive way, either domestically, or around the globe. Accessible and Universal Design Technologies focuses on technologies that have innovative features that enable ease of use by anyone, including, but not limited to, seniors and people with disabilities, regardless of cognitive ability, hearing, mobility, visual or other impairments.



The Innovations 2013 Design and Engineering Awards program is open to all companies, regardless of CES exhibitor status. Products entered must debut for sale in U.S. retail outlets or on the Internet between April 1, 2012, and April 1, 2013. Entries can be submitted here.



Media and analysts will have an opportunity to see this year’s Innovations Design and Engineering Honorees in person during CES Unveiled: The Official Press Event of CES, featuring dozens of tabletop product demonstrations and industry networking. CES Unveiled is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Only credentialed media and analysts are permitted to attend this event.