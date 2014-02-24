CBS's Bob Seidel to Receive NAB Engineering Award

Robert Seidel

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters announced that television technology innovator Robert Seidel of CBS and radio engineer Jeff Littlejohn of Clear Channel Media have been named the 2014 recipients of the NAB Engineering Achievement Awards. The recipients will be honored at the NAB Show Technology Luncheon on Wednesday, April 9 in Las Vegas.



Seidel receives the 2014 NAB Television Engineering Achievement Award. He started his career with CBS in 1976 and is now vice president, Engineering and Advanced Technology. He has been an industry leader in HDTV, the digital TV transition, and other innovative projects. He serves in leadership positions for SMPTE and ATSC, participates in several NAB technical committees and has presented numerous technical papers at industry conferences, including NAB Show.





Jeff Littlejohn Littlejohn receives the 2014 NAB Radio Engineering Achievement Award.



As executive vice president of Engineering and Systems Integration, he oversees all technical aspects of Clear Channel's Media & Entertainment division. In his twenty-plus years in radio engineering, he has been a leader in technical improvements for broadcast radio and active on many industry committees. Littlejohn has led innovative projects such as the Total Traffic + Weather Network and Clear Channel's Engineering Coop and Market Engineering Management Development program.



First established in 1959, the Engineering Achievement Awards are given to individuals who are nominated by their peers for significant contributions to advancing the state of the art in broadcast engineering.