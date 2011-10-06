CBS Ups Executives



NEW YORK: CBS Corp. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Joseph Ianniello announced two key appointments within the company’s finance organization.



First, Thomas S. Shilen, Jr., who has served as the company’s senior vice president, controller and chief accounting officer since joining CBS in March 2010, has been named chief financial and administrative officer of CBS News. At the same time, Larry Liding, who had been deputy controller, has been promoted to senior vice president, controller and chief accounting officer of CBS Corp. Both positions are effective immediately.



Prior to joining CBS, Shilen was senior vice president and corporate controller at Sara Lee Corp. Before that, he served as senior vice president for global reporting and deputy controller at American Express. Shilen also spent four years at Citigroup. From 1998 to 2003, he held various senior level positions at General Electric Co. He was previously with Pepsico, Coopers & Lybrand and Deloitte & Touche.



A graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a Certified Public Accountant inNew York and Florida, Shilen serves on the boards and committees of several charitable organizations.



Liding has served as deputy controller of CBS Corp. since March 2010, where he was responsible for financial reporting and SEC compliance as well as other financial planning and analysis. He previously served as the company’s assistant controller beginning in January 2006. Prior to that, he joined Viacom in 1995, eventually becoming vice president of financial reporting until CBS’s separation in 2005.



Liding, a Certified Public Accountant, graduated from Rider University in 1993 with a degree in accounting.



