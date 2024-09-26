CBS Sports Inks New Deal for More Big 12 Men’s College Basketball Games

NEW YORK—CBS Sports and the Big 12 Conference have announced a new deal that will significantly increase the number of Big 12 men’s college basketball games that will air on the network’s various platforms. The multi-year deal, which runs through the 2026-27 season, is through a sublicense agreement with ESPN.

As part of its extensive regular-season schedule, CBS Sports already broadcasts a minimum of six Big 12 men’s college basketball games annually on CBS, with those games streaming live on Paramount+. This new agreement adds 20 games per year to air on CBS Sports Network to bring the total number of Big 12 men’s basketball games to at least 26 per season across CBS Sports platforms.

“CBS Sports continues to be the home for big-time college basketball and we are excited to expand our long-standing relationship with the Big 12,” said Dan Weinberg, executive vice president, programming, CBS Sports. “The Big 12 is one of the nation’s signature basketball conferences with marquee schools, student-athletes and coaches along with a rich history in the sport. This is a tremendous opportunity to add 20 high-quality games from a premier conference to our schedule and we are thrilled to increase the number of Big 12 basketball games across our CBS Sports platforms.”

“Growing our presence on CBS Sports will deliver Big 12 basketball to even more fans across the country,” said Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark. “The additional nationally televised games will continue to grow our brand as the best conference in college basketball and showcase the elite student-athletes and programs from our 16 institutions.”

CBS Sports will begin its 44th consecutive season presenting college basketball this fall with approximately 300 regular-season games across CBS and Paramount+, as well as CBS Sports Network, including 15 automatic bids to the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournaments. CBS Sports has been the broadcast home of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament since 1982, including a partnership with TNT Sports since 2012.