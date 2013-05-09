CBS Renews With Generation Technologies Corp.

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. -- Generation Technologies Corp. announced CBS has renewed its content distribution agreement for another three years.



GTC’s cloud-based NIMxchange product allows producers and editors to drag and drop clips to or from their television network and sister stations. NIMxchange automatically normalizes, cross-converts and down-converts all video into industry standard h.264 and MPEG-2 formats in both NTSC and PAL.

