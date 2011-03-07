CBS Interactive Names New President



CBS Corporation has chosen a new president for its online network, CBS Interactive.



Jim Lanzone will replace Neil Ashe, who announced his plans to move on from the company after a successor was named. Lanzone was formerly co-founder and CEO of Clicker Media Inc., which CBS has just entered a deal to acquire. Terms of the deal are not available.



Other CBS Interactive internet properties include CNET.com, TV.com, CBS.com, CBSSports.com, CBSNews.com and Gamespot.com.



Lanzone’s new role covers all company operations worldwide. Before heading up Clicker he held various executive roles at Ask.com (formerly Ask Jeeves) working his way up to CEO.



"Jim is a dynamic, creative executive who knows the interactive space and its key players," said CBS Corp. President and CEO Leslie Moonves. "Throughout his career, he has proven to be both a leader and an innovator, and now he'll bring both of those skills to help CBS Interactive build on its success.”



