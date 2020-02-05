CBC Renews Dejero Deal for Field Contribution, IP Assistance

WATERLOO, Ontario—CBC/Radio-Canada (CBC) has renewed a multi-year agreement with Dejero to be the broadcaster’s primary field contribution solutions provider and to assist with its transition to IP workflows, the company announced.

Currently, CBC is relocating its French Services HQ to the groundbreaking all-IP Maison de Radio-Canada (MRC) broadcast center in Montreal. Upon completion later this year, the new SMPTE ST 2110-compliant MRC will be one of the most advanced IP broadcast facilities in the world, supporting CBC's multiplatform and digital strategy.

Dejero is supporting the all-IP infrastructure at the MRC by providing the broadcaster with its latest solutions, including WayPoint 204 SMPTE ST 2110 receivers, EnGo 260 mobile transmitters, rack-mounted PathWay transmitters and the LivePlus mobile app for iOS and Android devices across the network. Dejero is also providing CBC with connectivity and cloud-management services, the company said.



“Dejero’s proven track record, partnership and ongoing support have been invaluable to CBC over the last decade," commented François Vaillant, executive director, engineering solutions at CBC/Radio-Canada. "Some of the key factors that stood out for us when we examined Dejero’s technology during the selection process were that their solutions clearly met CBC’s needs and expectations, being reliable and agile, particularly when broadcasting in bandwidth-constrained scenarios from the field."

“We are thrilled to have been re-selected as the field contribution technology partner of CBC/Radio-Canada, a close relationship we have cultivated for over a decade," said Bogdan Frusina, founder of Dejero. “We look forward to continuing our support of CBC/Radio-Canada as it transitions to IP workflows and completes its groundbreaking project in Montreal.”

