CBC Expands FAST Channel Lineup

CBC has announced an expansion of its free ad-supported streaming portfolio with the launch of two new entertainment channels. CBC’s "Heartland" and "Murdoch Mysteries" channels feature 17 seasons each of the popular and long-running Canadian series, available now on CBC Gem.

The channels, which will be launching on other connected TV platforms in the coming months, join CBC Comedy as CBC’s entertainment FAST lineup.

"We are always looking for new ways to connect audiences with our original entertainment, and as more viewers turn to FAST channels as part of their daily lives, we want to make their favorite shows even more accessible," said Sally Catto, general manager, entertainment, factual & sports, at the Canadian public broadcaster, CBC. “These two new channels will offer nonstop streaming of two of Canada's longest-running and most beloved series for audiences to enjoy whenever and wherever they want.”

CBC original drama "Heartland" Is a popular long-running family drama. Set against the stunning backdrop of the foothills of Alberta, the series follows Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall) and her family as they manage the highs and lows of life on the Heartland horse ranch, which has been a part of their family for generations.

CBC’s most-watched show and Canada’s top-rated long-running drama, "Murdoch Mysteries" is set in Toronto around the turn of the 20th century during the age of invention, where Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) enlists innovative forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s most perplexing murders.