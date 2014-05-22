Caryn Cohen Named IABM North American Director

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND—The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers has appointed broadcast industry figure Caryn Cohen as its new director for North America. She will serve as the organization’s chief representative in the United States and Canada and will be leading its operations and business development activities there. Cohen will also be responsible for recruiting new members for the organization as well as supporting IABM existing members.



“In trying to serve a global industry, it is clearly crucial to have strong leadership in North America, and Caryn brings the right balance of industry knowledge, experience and passion to this new role,” said Peter White, the IABM’s chief executive. “The appointment will enable us to serve our existing members better, reach out to potential members with clear and solid value propositions, and develop additional programs that address the needs of North America.”



Cohen has previously been associated with the Dundee Hills Group, where she was founding partner of Wall Street Communications. She remains as a Dundee Hills Group shareholder and continue to serve on its board.



“Being immersed in the marketing and PR side of the industry for the last 18 years allowed me to get very close to a large number of manufacturers, service providers, and industry organizations,” Cohen said. “I think that level of familiarity with the industry as a whole, should serve IABM members well and will also help me direct the IABM toward offering new member benefits and services. I am thrilled to be joining the team and look forward to the challenge of building up the IABM’s presence in North America.”