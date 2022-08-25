Capitol Broadcasting Launches WRAL News+

RALEIGH, N.C.—Capitol Broadcasting’s WRAL has launched a new 24/7 local streaming news channel, WRAL News+.

The company has also built a new streaming studio for the service.

The WRAL News+ streaming channel simulcasts WRAL News throughout the day and provides unique content and updates from journalists who work for WRAL News+, WRAL reported on its website (opens in new tab).

The new WRAL News + channel is also available to both streaming audiences and radio audiences.

Users can access the channel via: