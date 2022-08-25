Capitol Broadcasting Launches WRAL News+
By George Winslow published
The 24/7 multiplatform service offers streams of N.C. news, weather and traffic coverage via CTV streaming, radio, mobile and online
RALEIGH, N.C.—Capitol Broadcasting’s WRAL has launched a new 24/7 local streaming news channel, WRAL News+.
The company has also built a new streaming studio for the service.
The WRAL News+ streaming channel simulcasts WRAL News throughout the day and provides unique content and updates from journalists who work for WRAL News+, WRAL reported on its website (opens in new tab).
The new WRAL News + channel is also available to both streaming audiences and radio audiences.
Users can access the channel via:
- WRAL connected TV Apps for Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs.
- The radio at 99.3 in Raleigh, 96.5 in Durham, and everywhere in the Triangle on 101.5 HD3.
- WRAL.com by clicking on “WRAL News+” to watch or “Listen Live” to get the audio-only stream.
- The WRAL News mobile app by clicking “watch live” right at the top of the homepage of the app.
- Users can also stream audio of WRAL News+ free from the WRAL News app or by going to wralnewsradio.com.
- Users can also find the news radio stream link on wral.com.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
