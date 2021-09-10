Canon Withdraws from the NAB Show and InfoComm

MELVILLE, N.Y—Canon has announced that it is withdrawing from the NAB and InfoComm shows this year, citing concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Canon joins Ross Video, Panasonic and Sony who also announced this week they would not be attending in person.

A statement from Canon noted that “due to the ongoing health and safety concerns presented by the COVID-19 Delta variant, Canon has made a carefully considered decision to withdraw from this year’s NAB and InfoComm Shows. The communities that NAB and InfoComm represent are something that we will greatly miss this year, but the health and safety of our team members, customers, and potential show guests is our number one priority. Canon will continue our plans to communicate exciting new products and innovations in virtual and remote settings, and our teams all over the world will share our news and updates in the coming weeks. We are continuously monitoring the situation and we look forward to attending events in the future.”

Earlier this week, in a video presentation (which can be viewed here ), NAB CEO Gordon Smith commented on the upcoming show:

"This Show will be unlike any other in our history, as it has certainly been a unique year. Our audience size and scope will reflect those most passionate and eager to reconnect, creating a strong and productive experience for all who are able to join us. The 2021 NAB Show is a beacon… a marker for our industry…one that will invigorate and guide us into 2022 with a new level of momentum. It will be the largest and most significant event for broadcasters and the entire media and entertainment industry."

"This event has always been an economic engine of our industry, and we are excited to welcome over 600 exhibitors who are ready to meet with buyers and move this business forward," he also commented.

Future, which owns TV Tech, is an NAB Partner and produces the NAB Show Daily.