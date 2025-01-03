Canon USA Promotes Multiple Executives
Kiyoshi Oka and Masato Mori among those who advanced
MELVILLE, N.Y.—Canon USA has promoted Kiyoshi Oka to executive vice president and general manager of its marketing strategy unit and Masato Mori to senior vice president of its business innovation group, the company said today.
Canon promoted four other executives to vice president, including Karin Harrington of the business partner group; William Lowe and Dawn Rouse of the client services group; and Jami Schultz of corporate human resources, it said.
“It is critical to have strong leaders to guide our organization, and I’m delighted to announce these executive appointments for a group of well-deserving individuals who have been so dedicated to our success,” said Isao “Sammy” Kobayashi, president and CEO of Canon U.S.A. “We are looking forward to a successful 2025, and I’m confident these appointments will contribute greatly to achieving that goal.”
More information is available on the company’s website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.