Canon U.S.A. Moves HQ to Melville

MELVILLE, N.Y.— Canon U.S.A. Inc. in digital imaging solutions, held a July 19grand opening ceremony of its new Canon Americas Headquarters in Melville, N.Y. Previously, the company was headquartered at the Lake Success Quadrangle in Nassau County.



Joined at the new 700,000 square foot facility by Canon Inc. Chairman and CEO Fujio Mitarai, Joe Adachi, president and CEO of Canon U.S.A., welcomed officials, who included Senator Charles Schumer; Kenneth Adams, president and CEO of Empire State Development, representing Governor Andrew Cuomo; Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone; and Huntington Town Supervisor Frank P. Petrone.



“It is an exciting day for the Canon family as we officially celebrate the grand opening of our new home on Long Island,” said Seymour Liebman, executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel for Canon U.S.A. “Canon has proudly called Long Island home for 42 years, and we are grateful for the support we have received from those who helped us reach this milestone.”



Joining London and Tokyo as one of the company’s three worldwide headquarters locations, the Canon Americas Headquarters serves all North and South America. The facility features several environmentally conscious elements including daylight harvesting, drought resistant vegetation and electric vehicle charging stations.



The new headquarters also has an onsite showroom.