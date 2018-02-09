Canon to Provide More Than 70 Lenses For NBC Olympics Production

MELVILLE, N.Y.—NBCOlympics will use a wide variety of Canon field, portable and studio HD lenses to cover the Winter Olympics from PyeongChang, South Korea, the company announced today.

More than 70 Canon broadcast lenses will be used, including:

· DIGISUPER 95 TELE long-zoom field lens with a focal length of 1178mm (2356mm with 2x Extender);

· DIGISUPER 27 studio lens providing HD imagery in a studio environment;

· HJ14ex4.3B wide-angle HD lens capturing a panoramic 96.3 degrees angle-of-view;

· HJ24ex7.5B HDTV field telephoto zoom lens, providing a 7.5-180mm zoom range in a compact, portable body

“A Winter Olympics production can be tough on equipment and especially lenses,” said Adams. “Canon lenses have always proven themselves in difficult conditions. The images, equipment and the support we get from Canon are always exceptional.”

“We are honored to once again be chosen as the broadcast lens provider for NBC” said Yuichi Ishizuka, president and COO, Canon U.S.A.

More information is available on the Canon website.