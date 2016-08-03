Canon to Offer Support at Summer Olympics

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Canon will be on hand to make sure that its users have all the help they need in capturing every Olympic moment, announcing that it will provide service and support on site in Rio de Janeiro during the Summer Olympics.

A team of more than 70 technicians and support staff will be in Brazil for nearly a month to support professional photographers and broadcasters with equipment maintenance and repairs, equipment loans and technical support for all its equipment. Among the Canon products expected to be at use during the Olympics include the EOS DSLR camera and EF lenses.

The 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro begin on Friday, Aug. 5 and will run through Aug. 21.

