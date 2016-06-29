Canon Support Center Relocates to Burbank

MELVILLE, N.Y.—The Canon Hollywood Professional Technology & Support Center located at 6060 Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood, Calif., is picking up shop. Canon has announced that the center is moving to a new location at 3400 West Olive Ave., Burbank, Calif.

The new Burbank facility will serve as a hub, Canon says, for product training, educational events, repairs and hands-on technical support.

Canon estimates that it will complete the move by early 2017.