Candy Duran Named News Director at Sacramento, Fresno Telemundo-Owned Stations

SACRAMENTO, Calif.—Telemundo 33 Sacramento / KCSO and Telemundo 51 Fresno / KNSO have named Candy Duran news director for the two Telemundo-owned stations serving Northern and Central California.

Duran will begin the new job on April 8 and will report to Stacy Owen, president and general manager of KCSO and KNSO.

In her new role, Duran will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of news content and operations for Telemundo 33 Sacramento and Telemundo 51 Fresno. She will lead a team of cross-platform news producers, reporters and anchors covering their local communities.

"Candy is an experienced and committed journalist who understands our communities,” said Owen. “She is passionate about empowering and inspiring people and embodies our Working For You/Trabajando Para Ti brand. We’re excited for her to lead our efforts to increase our impact through our television, digital and streaming platforms.”

A Spanish-language media veteran, Duran has more than 12 years of local news experience in Central and Northern California. Most recently, she served as Executive Producer for Univision 21 Fresno / KFTV. Duran previously spent nearly 11 years in assignment editor, writer and producer positions for Univision 14 Area de la Bahía de San Francisco / KDTV.

Duran gained experience as news reporter at Univision 18 / KUPB in Midland, Texas, from 2011 to 2012, and as a Spanish-language radio producer after beginning her career as a news intern at the Telemundo-owned station Telemundo Area de la Bahía 48 / KSTS in 2009.

Duran is a graduate of California State University, Stanislaus, and earned a master’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University.