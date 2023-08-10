Camelot Inks Measurement Deal with iSpot.TV

BELLEVUE, Wash. & DALLAS, Texas—iSpot has announced a major deal with the Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media agency that will make iSpot the preferred video measurement platform for Camelot’s clients.

iSpot is billing the agreement as a “first-of-its-kind partnership” between iSpot and an agency. In the past, iSpot has worked directly with brands, building up a brand-direct business for 600+ brands, including 85% of TVs top 50 advertisers.

The new agreement gives Camelot’s brand partners the ability to utilize iSpot’s suite of TV ad measurement products, including unified cross-platform and verified streaming capabilities, which utilize on-screen ad verification, de-duplication of audiences and co-viewing metrics for hundreds of streaming publishers and platforms. iSpot also powers cross-platform, incremental measurement for all market-leading DSPs, the company said.

“Camelot has established itself as an agency willing to drive its business and transaction strategies based on the unique KPIs and needs of its customers, which puts us squarely in alignment,” said Jodie McAfee, senior vice president of agency partnerships at iSpot. “By utilizing iSpot’s core solutions, Camelot clients will have at their fingertips fully transparent, complete and more accurate results in order to stay ahead of this dynamic and ever-changing marketplace.”

The deal also provides Camelot the ability to easily provision iSpot’s full-funnel measurement performance tools, which include second-by-second attention measurement for every creative, real-time competitive intelligence, business outcomes and conversion tracking, the companies said.

In doing so, Camelot’s brand partners — which often have individual and unique strategies to drive ROI — will be able to leverage iSpot’s unparalleled suite of flexible measurement products in order to justify and optimize investments based on the metrics that matter to each brand and product to achieve optimal business results, the companies explained.

“iSpot offers tremendous speed and transparency in the increasingly complex TV marketplace, which not only enables brands to transact using faster, more accurate data, it enables our customers to start transacting against the KPIs that are most important to them,” said Sam Bloom, CEO of Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media. “At Camelot, empowering our brand customers to access and evaluate every moment of every ad, from the creative development process through business outcomes, will give us the radical transparency we need in order to help them achieve their unique business goals.”