Calrec to End Production of Analog Consoles

WEST YORKSHIRE, ENGLAND: Calrec is affecting its own digital transition. The venerable audio console maker will no longer manufacture its analog consoles as of November.



“The global acceptance of digital technology in the broadcast market has significantly reduced the worldwide demand for equivalent analog products,” the company said. “This together with other factors has had a significant impact on the availability of dedicated analog components. As a result Calrec has taken the difficult decision to discontinue the production of our current range of analog audio consoles from 30th November 2010.”



Calrec noted that it hasn’t been making its analog T-Series and Q2 consoles for several years, but the rest of its analog models--S2, C2 and M3--will also be discontinued.



“Calrec is offering an opportunity to make a last time purchase of S2, C2 and M3 audio consoles and/or spare modules and card assemblies,” the company said. “This offer will be open until 30th November 2010 after which time Calrec will no longer be able to accept orders for S2, C2 and M3 consoles, spare modules or card assemblies.”



The company will continue to provide spare components and repair services for analog consoles 10 years from shipment date, in line with its service policy. However, it is reserving the right “to offer alternative components, parts or other hardware/software solutions to those originally supplied should original components or parts be unavailable.”



Calrec is requesting that its distributors contact existing customers of the models being discontinued to let them know. Questions were directed to Jim Wilmer, Calrec’s director of sales for the Americas, at 917-825-3728 or jim.wilmer@calrec.com.