Calrec To Debut ImPulse 1 IP Audio Processing, Router Engine At IBC 2023

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K.—Calrec will unveil its new ImPulse 1 IP audio processing and routing engine, a powerful SMPTE ST 2110 solution for single console scenarios, during IBC 2023, Sept. 15-18, at the Amsterdam RAI.

Announced earlier in 2023, ImPulse 1 is a compact 1U solution with an optional second core for redundancy and a new 128-input channel DSP pack offering entry-level pricing. DSP options range from 128 to 384 input channels, the company said.

Joining the well-established ImPulse multi-console solution, ImPulse 1 expands Calrec’s portfolio to meet the needs of any size installation. The new unit works with Calrec’s Argo Q and Argo S control surfaces and/or Calrec Assist, a browser-based GUI, it said..

Cores with smaller DSP licenses can be offered without hardware redundancy. ImPulse 1 is designed for small to medium single mixer applications. With a small overall form factor, it is well-suited for applications where space is at a premium, such as outside broadcast and fly-pack use.

Calrec also will feature:

Calrec Argo, which will be shown with both the Argo Q and Argo S. Argo is fully modular with interchangeable hardware panels and uses the company’s Assist UI at its core. Argo comes in two sizes with two mid-level rows of interchangeable panels on the larger Argo Q and one mid-level row on the compact Argo S. The company also is offering a comprehensive system of user templates to change the hardware interface instantly to meet the changing needs of users.

ImPulse, the company’s powerful native SMPTE ST 2110 DSP engine that supports up to four large consoles on one core. ImPulse is compatible with the Calrec Assist web interface and the company’s Apollo and Artemis consoles. It offers 3D immersive path widths and panning for next-generation audio with height and 3D pan controls, flexible panning and downmixing.

RP1 Remote Production, Calrec’s 2U unit remotely controlled processing engine.

Brio, the company’s plug-and-play broadcast console offering easy operation and comprehensive built-in I/O.

Type R for TV and radio, Calrec’s expandable IP mixing system designed for those wishing to take advantage of distributed production and flexible workflows.

Artemis, Calrec’s live and broadcast console featuring a large number of inputs and output as well as advanced routing and processing.

More information is available on the company’s website .

See Calrec at IBC Stand 8.D60.