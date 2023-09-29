Calrec to Bring IP Workflow Solutions to NAB Show NY

Calrec Audio Ltd. will feature its latest solutions to help broadcasters and OB suppliers transition to IP workflows at NAB Show New York, Oct. 25–26.

Calrec’s ImPulse1 IP audio processing and routing engine is designed as a cost-effective ST 2110 solution for single console scenarios. ImPulse1 is a compact 1U solution with an optional second core for redundancy and a 128-input channel DSP pack offering entry-level pricing.

ImPulse1 works with Argo Q and Argo S control surfaces, and/or Calrec Assist, a browser-based GUI, suitable for remote work, multi-operator and/or headless operation. Cores with smaller DSP licenses can be offered without hardware redundancy. ImPulse1 is designed for small to medium single mixer applications and is offered with an all-new DSP license of 128 input channels without compromising its ST 2110 capability.

According to the company announcement, ImPulse1 works well in compact installation sites, such as outside broadcast and fly pack applications, where space is at a premium. It features DSP options ranging from 128 to 384 input channels.

Calrec’s Argo S audio mixing control platform will also be featured in the booth, with one mid-level row of interchangeable panels. Argo is a new approach to audio mixing, which Calrec says offers a flexible control philosophy that breaks the traditional geographic tie lines between processing and control.

Argo is fully modular with interchangeable hardware panels and uses Calrec’s time-served Assist UI at its core. This means that whether a customer is working on physical hardware panels or on a remote GUI, the user interface is both familiar and easy to drive. Its modular panel system encourages broadcasters to adapt surface hardware to meet their unique requirements, helping operators move around the surface faster, and it means the desk can easily be split for sub mixing or mixing in other locations.

Calrec has also introduced a comprehensive system of user templates to instantly change the hardware user interface to meet changing requirements and user preferences. Argo’s physical control surface is more streamlined, using optically bonded touchscreens to provide visual feedback.

Calrec’s Type R is a modular, expandable IP mixing system, available in two forms: Type R for TV and Type R for Radio. Type R for TV is designed to allow customers to take advantage of distributed production and flexible workflows with up to three independent mixers able to hang off one system core. Its three hardware and soft panels can create a variety of system types. It ties in with Calrec’s Assist for mixing in the cloud and integrates with station automation systems like Ross Overdrive, Sony ELC and Grass Valley Ignite. Type R for Radio is a modular, expandable, IP-based radio system. It utilizes standard networking hardware and soft panels that can be tailored to operator needs.

Visitors to the exhibit floor will find Calrec in booth 217.