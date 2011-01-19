Calrec Releases New Interface



Calrec Audio has announced the availability of new software-based interface for both its audio consoles and Hydra2 networking system. The new product provides seamless integration of Calrec products with automated productions from several manufacturers, including Grass Valley, Sony, Ross Video and Snell. The new interface also allows Hydra2 network control from routers, which can eliminate the requirement for a separate audio routing platform in some installations.



“Software integration has the potential to help users of our consoles and our Hydra2 network save money while enjoying enhanced production flexibility,” said Patrick Warrington, Calrec Audio’s technical director. “The production system integration is especially beneficial for mid-sized broadcasters and studios trying to keep staffing levels and budgets in alignment, while the Hydra2 integration supports streamlined operation in a variety of settings. Development of these interfaces represents a great success story for Calrec and our technology partners--like-minded providers that see the benefits of working together to solve problems for customers.”



The interface links a user’s audio console with a video production switcher, allowing a single operator to control both from one point. The operator has full control of all of the audio console’s functions, including faders, auxiliary sends, and more. The new tool works with Calrec’s Artemis and Apollo audio consoles.



